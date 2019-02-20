Winter weather advisory in effect until noon Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will remain in effect until noon Wednesday.

It covers portions of western Pennsylvania including the Pittsburgh Metro Area, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, and Uniontown.

Between 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation, mixed precipitation, and ice accumulations “of a light glaze,” are expected, the advisory says.

A wintry mix of precipitation still expected with transition to rain through the day. Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings remain in effect. Check regional radar updates at https://t.co/bx38TLx2BH pic.twitter.com/3lcPT7Fo3e — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 20, 2019

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.

The weather could result in slippery road conditions, which could impact the morning commute.

The NWS issued winter storm watches for several parts of the Northeast starting late Tuesday. A winter storm watch means “there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.”

The weather spurred several school districts to cancel classes or call for delays Wednesday. Several Pennsylvania routes are expected to have restrictions.

A list of schools and businesses closed or on delays is posted on news partner WPXI-TV’s website.

Other areas under winter weather advisories can be found on the NWS’ website.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .