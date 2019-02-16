Scottdale veteran loved to play guitar

Kerry Stefl of Scottdale loved to play his electric and acoustic guitars. He was good enough to play in several bands that traveled to clubs throughout the region.

“He loved to play popular music. He played at home and for family functions,” said his daughter, Valerie A. Farino of Scottdale.

Kerry Douglas Stefl died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Excela Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. He was 68.

He was born Feb. 19, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Richard and Jean Parfitt Stefl.

After graduating from Mt. Pleasant Area High School, he joined the Navy during the Vietnam War.

“He was dedicated to his country,” Farino said. He received the National Defense Service Medal for his service, Farino said.

Mr. Stefl’s father had served in the Army during World War II and the Korean War, Farino said.

“He definitely wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps,” Farino said.

When he returned home from the Navy, Mr. Stefl landed a job at the former Anchor Glass Container Corp. in South Connellsville. He worked at a variety of factory jobs at Anchor Glass before he retired after 30 years, Farino said.

In his spare time, he loved to fish, which was an activity he shared with Valerie and her sister, Kristi Humphrey of Tracy, Calif., when they were growing up. He enjoyed fishing at Donegal Lake and Green Lick Reservoir in Bullskin Township. He also liked camping at various campgrounds in the area, Farino said.

Mr. Stefl had been living for the past five years at Woodcrest Senior Living Community in Scottdale, where he was active in all their activities, games and crafts. He loved singing in the choir at Woodcrest, Farino said.

In addition to his two daughters, he is survived by five grandchildren and a brother.

