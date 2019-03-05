Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
14 cats, 2 dogs found crammed into vehicles outside O’Hara hotel; 1 cat dies | TribLIVE.com
14 cats, 2 dogs found crammed into vehicles outside O’Hara hotel; 1 cat dies

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 8:46 p.m
839853_web1_ptr-catsanddogs1-030619
WPXI-TV
One cat has died and 15 cats and dogs are being cared for at a Westmoreland County shelter after authorities discovered the 16 animals locked inside vehicles parked at an O’Hara Township hotel on Monday, March 4, 2019.
839853_web1_ptr-catsanddogs2-030619
WPXI-TV
A hotel employee alerted authorities after overhearing two guests talking about caring for their animals outside, according to Trib news partner WPXI. Sixteen animals were being kept locked inside a cargo van and an SUV parked at an O’Hara Township hotel on Monday, March 4, 2019.
839853_web1_ptr-catsanddogs3-030619
WPXI-TV
Police found 16 cats and dogs crammed into cages in a cargo van and an SUV parked at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Gamma Drive amid below-freezing weather conditions on Monday, March 4, 2019.

At least one cat died and 15 other cats and dogs are being cared for by a Westmoreland County shelter after authorities discovered all 16 animals locked inside two vehicles in an O’Hara Township parking lot, Trib news partner WPXI-TV reports.

A hotel employee alerted authorities Monday night after overhearing two guests talking about caring for their animals outside, according to WPXI. The employee told police they believed the vehicles belonged to two female hotel guests traveling from Florida.

Police found the beleaguered animals — 14 cats and two dogs — crammed into cages within a cargo van and an SUV parked at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Gamma Drive amid below-freezing weather conditions.

Temperatures dropped below 15 degrees in the region Monday night, with a wind chill closer to 5 or 6 degrees.

After police arrived, one of the hotel guests surrendered the cats and dogs to police, who arranged for the animals to be taken to Hoffman Boarding Kennels in Salem Township, WPXI reports.

Soon after, one of the cats died, shelter workers told WPXI. Several of the animals are in bad health.

The kennel is seeking help from other animal shelters in the region.

Police could not immediately be reached for more information.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

