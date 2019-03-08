Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
4 Leechburg area churches held crafts, vendors festival for cancer research | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

4 Leechburg area churches held crafts, vendors festival for cancer research

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, March 8, 2019 11:26 p.m
857510_web1_vnd-LuthCraftsCancer-030919
Chuck Biedka |Tribune-Review
First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Leechburg held a crafts and vendors festival to raise money for the June Relay for Life at the Apollo-Ridge High School track.

41 minutes ago

An inaugural crafts and vendors festival held Saturday, March 9 in a Leechburg church is good clean fun with a serious purpose.

All money raised at the festival, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be donated to the Apollo Relay for Life anti-cancer program.

Four Lutheran churches put on the fest in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 358 Main St.

In addition to that church, pitching in were members of the Hebron Lutheran Church, also Leechburg; Forks Zion Lutheran Church, Gilpin; and St. Paul Highfield Lutheran Church, Vandergrift.

Cancer hit home about 10 years ago for Sandy Hess, a member of Forks Zion Lutheran Church. Her daughter-in-law, Maegan Bosin Hess, 43, a Leechburg native who lives in Chambersburg, was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

“She has been in remission seven years and she is doing well,” Sandy Hess said.

Hess also will be taking part in the June 7 Relay for Life at the Apollo-Ridge High School track.

“It’s such a personal experience for cancer survivors and to support research,” Hess said. “It can be emotional and it can make a difference.”

She said there have been many cancer patients at the Gilpin church, including Layten Asher Bowser, 7, of Kittanning, who died Feb. 17 in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh where he was surrounded by family and friends. Layten and his twin brother attended Bible school at the Gilpin church, Hess said.

Pastor Ryan Pusch at First Lutheran and his wife, the Rev. Elizabeth Arder, pastor of the Hebron Church, said the festival and other events bolster the Relay for Life team.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.