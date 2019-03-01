5 bakeries you might not have heard of but should try
30 minutes ago
There’s something sweet about a trip to a bakery.
The parking woes at the new Oakmont Bakery are a testament to that, as people flock to the new location in search of the fresh-baked goodness that’s made there.
But Oakmont’s not the only shop in the region that’s worthy of snarling traffic. Here are five other bakeries in the region that are well worth the trip:
- Mazziotti Bakery, 2807 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. A tradition in the Alle-Kiski Valley since 1958, its cinnamon rolls are legendary and its Arnold Bakery buns are available on Saturdays.. Info: http://www.mazziottibakery.com
- Vibo’s Bakery, 881 Brackenridge Ave., Brackenridge. The bakery was only closed for a weeks in May 2018 after a fire. They produce fresh baked Italian bread, dinner rolls buns and pepperoni bread. Info: 724-224-0250
- Kretchmar’s, 664 Third Street, Beaver. This place is one of the sweetest reasons to drive north to Beaver County. Parking on Third Street can be tricky because people in the know flock to this bakery, and all of their products are worth sampling. Info: https://kbakery.com/default.aspx
- Lincoln Bakery, 543 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. This place has been a tradition in Bellevue since before World War II ended. Try there thumbprint cookies, cheesecakes and whatever else is in stock on the menu as it’s all good. Info: http://mylincolnbakery.com
- Enrico Biscotti Co., 2022 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. Arrive early (they open at 7 a.m.) if you want an Old World-style biscotti. The macaroons are also good and the cannoli are worthy of “The Godfather.” Info: http://www.enricobiscotti.com/
Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .