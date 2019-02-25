Allegheny Family Network offering free workshop series for teens, parents

To register, call 412-246-2030, ext. 782. Pre-registration is preferred but not required. Childcare will be available.

Workshops for parents and girls will be held on Mondays beginning March 4; the boys workshops will be on Thursdays starting March 7. All run from 4 to 6 p.m.

Allegheny Family Network will start an eight-week series of workshops for students grades 6-12 and their parents the week of March 4 at its north office, 1600 Pacific Ave., Suite 10, in Harrison.

Positive use of social media, job and college preparation, and relationships are among the subjects that will be covered during an eight-week series of workshops that Allegheny Family Network will host at its recently opened north office in Harrison.

The free sessions will start the week of March 4, with separate programs for girls and boys in sixth through 12th grades and for parents.

Students from any school are welcome to attend, said Misty Chybrzynski, a community development supervisor with Allegheny Family Network. The parent workshop will focus on parenting teens, but any parent can attend, she said.

While the network focuses on supporting parents, it also saw the need for programming for teens in the area, Chybrzynski said.

“That’s why we decided to also launch a teen series as well just for the students,” she said. “They can be open and honest and get open and honest feedback and guidance and advice without the pressure of having a parent right there in the room with them.”

The separate sessions for girls and parents will start on Monday, March 4. The boys sessions start on Thursday, March 7. All run from 4-6 p.m. at the network’s office at 1600 Pacific Ave., Suite 10.

Chybrzynski said the network has been planning the workshops since opening its offices in Harrison in September.

“We feel that our teens and our students have such amazing talent and skills,” she said. “We want to provide opportunities for them to use them in positive ways and better prepare for their futures.”

The parent workshops will cover topics including teen behaviors, talking with teens about sex and relationships, drugs, mental health, social media, keeping kids safe, self care and co-parenting in blended families.

For students, the girls’ series will include critical thinking, relationships, future planning and digital reputation, mental, emotional and physical health; social skills and communicating and style, hair and “glam.”

The boys’ topics include time management, budgeting and money skills, college preparation, job preparation and digital reputation, emotional intelligence and presenting your best self.

Students will leave with a resume and with an outline for how to build a portfolio or apply for college.

“They’ll have great networking and resources right there,” Chybrzynski said. “When they finish the series, they’ll have materials they can use right away.”

Speakers will include hip-hop artists Rhyme and Stay Humble, and Willy T. from Willy T’s Cuts in Tarentum. School counselors and recent graduates, representatives from the Alle-Kiski Area HOPE Center and Prevention Point Pittsburgh will also be participating.

Pre-registration is not required but is preferred. Child care will be available. Light refreshments will be served.

To register, call 412-246-2030, ext. 782.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .