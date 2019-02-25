Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny Family Network offering free workshop series for teens, parents | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Family Network offering free workshop series for teens, parents

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, February 25, 2019 11:29 a.m
788110_web1_vnd-refocusworkshop-022619
Tribune-Review
Allegheny Family Network’s north office is located in Suite 10 at 1600 Pacific Ave. in Harrison.

About an hour ago

Positive use of social media, job and college preparation, and relationships are among the subjects that will be covered during an eight-week series of workshops that Allegheny Family Network will host at its recently opened north office in Harrison.

The free sessions will start the week of March 4, with separate programs for girls and boys in sixth through 12th grades and for parents.

Students from any school are welcome to attend, said Misty Chybrzynski, a community development supervisor with Allegheny Family Network. The parent workshop will focus on parenting teens, but any parent can attend, she said.

While the network focuses on supporting parents, it also saw the need for programming for teens in the area, Chybrzynski said.

“That’s why we decided to also launch a teen series as well just for the students,” she said. “They can be open and honest and get open and honest feedback and guidance and advice without the pressure of having a parent right there in the room with them.”

The separate sessions for girls and parents will start on Monday, March 4. The boys sessions start on Thursday, March 7. All run from 4-6 p.m. at the network’s office at 1600 Pacific Ave., Suite 10.

Chybrzynski said the network has been planning the workshops since opening its offices in Harrison in September.

“We feel that our teens and our students have such amazing talent and skills,” she said. “We want to provide opportunities for them to use them in positive ways and better prepare for their futures.”

The parent workshops will cover topics including teen behaviors, talking with teens about sex and relationships, drugs, mental health, social media, keeping kids safe, self care and co-parenting in blended families.

For students, the girls’ series will include critical thinking, relationships, future planning and digital reputation, mental, emotional and physical health; social skills and communicating and style, hair and “glam.”

The boys’ topics include time management, budgeting and money skills, college preparation, job preparation and digital reputation, emotional intelligence and presenting your best self.

Students will leave with a resume and with an outline for how to build a portfolio or apply for college.

“They’ll have great networking and resources right there,” Chybrzynski said. “When they finish the series, they’ll have materials they can use right away.”

Speakers will include hip-hop artists Rhyme and Stay Humble, and Willy T. from Willy T’s Cuts in Tarentum. School counselors and recent graduates, representatives from the Alle-Kiski Area HOPE Center and Prevention Point Pittsburgh will also be participating.

Pre-registration is not required but is preferred. Child care will be available. Light refreshments will be served.

To register, call 412-246-2030, ext. 782.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.