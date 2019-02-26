Allegheny Township provides water buffalo for residents without power

Allegheny Township provided a water buffalo Tuesday for residents with well water service who still don’t have power from Sunday’s wind storm.

“Although most of the township is on public water, we still have homes that rely on well water and for them, this is their third day without electricity,” said Lee Schumaker, the township’s director of public safety.

Without electricity, well water pumps do not work.

The water buffalo was placed at Kiski Park Plaza, 1001 South Leechburg Hill Road. It’s available 24 hours a day, as is a warming station and charging dock for electronic devices at the township’s Community Building at 136 Community Building Road. Water is also available at the Community Building.

At the height of the windstorm, about 3,000 township residents were without power, according to Schumaker.

A West Penn Power outage map showed that nearly 300 customers in the township remained without power Tuesday morning.

According to its website, power was expected to be restored by Saturday night.

Residents with special needs who need assistance should call the township office at 724-842-4641.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.