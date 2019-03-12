Allegheny Township approves money for Tredway Trail expansion, seeks bids for road work

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Allegheny Township is set to begin the next leg of the Wynn and Clara Tredway Trail.

Supervisors awarded a $249,000 contract to A. Folino Construction of Oakmont to build the 1.5-mile extension from underneath the Freeport Bridge toward the junction of the Kiski and Allegheny rivers.

Work is expected to begin in April and the project is expected to be finished in August.

The work will include trail surfacing, paving a trail parking lot, landscaping, adding signs and painting a line to denote that the trail is designed for walking and bicycle riding.

Lane pavement markings and signage will be added to River Landing Road.

The project is funded by state Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) funds.

The land previously was used as a railroad line between Pittsburgh and Buffalo dating to the 1850s.

The existing trail begins near the Lower Burrell-Allegheny Township line.

The township also is preparing for its summer paving program and other infrastructure needs.

Officials will seek bids for sealing projects for Greenwood, Dairy Farm, Wildcat and Alter roads, along with Garvers Ferry Road from the Lower Burrell line to Alter Road.

Several drainage pipe replacement projects also are set for this summer.

Pipes will be replaced along Victoria Way, an area of Route 356 near the Dairy Queen, Brown Road and Lynch Road.

Those projects will start once the state Department of Environmental Protection issues permits.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.