TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

An intentional power outage cut electrical service for almost 90 customers in part of Kiski Township on Friday.

West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said it was necessary to take service down in the area of School and Edmon roads.

“There is a broken pole and lines hanging from it. This is a forced outage,” he said.

The outage started at about 4:30 p.m.

Myers said crews worked around the job to take care of other damage caused by the weekend wind storm. But it was necessary to fix the pole and lines now, he said.

He said service should be resumed sometime Friday night. West Penn Power had repaired most of the high wind outages.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .