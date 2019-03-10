Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Antonio Brown T-shirts go for $1 at Pittsburgh Mills Walmart | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Antonio Brown T-shirts go for $1 at Pittsburgh Mills Walmart

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, March 10, 2019 7:49 p.m
862739_web1_vnd-brownmarkdown-031119
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Antonio Brown shirts are marked down to $1 at the Pittsburgh Mills Walmart.

20 minutes ago

Call it a coincidence or fate, but Walmart at the Pittsburgh Mills shopping complex has put what’s left of their Antonio Brown T-shirts in the clearance bin.

The women’s T-shirts are going for just $1, but it seems that may still be too much for shoppers.

A few passing by the rack on Sunday stopped to look and then decided against buying.

An associate said the markdown just happened to coincide with the announcement that Brown will be leaving Pittsburgh.

She said they had been part of a planned markdown of Steelers products to make room for Pirates gear.

Other Steelers T-shirts were on clearance for $5.

The Steelers and Oakland Raiders have agreed to a trade that will send Brown to Oakland in exchange for third- and fifth-round draft picks in the April draft. The trade can’t be formally announced until Wednesday when the new NFL season opens.

Cheswick resident April Green said she doesn’t blame the store for marking the shirts down.

“If he doesn’t want to be here, get it out of here,” she said of the merchandise.

Green, who works as an events manager at Heinz Field, said Brown was good at football, but created “too much drama” while he was with the Steelers.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.