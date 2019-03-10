Antonio Brown T-shirts go for $1 at Pittsburgh Mills Walmart

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Call it a coincidence or fate, but Walmart at the Pittsburgh Mills shopping complex has put what’s left of their Antonio Brown T-shirts in the clearance bin.

The women’s T-shirts are going for just $1, but it seems that may still be too much for shoppers.

A few passing by the rack on Sunday stopped to look and then decided against buying.

An associate said the markdown just happened to coincide with the announcement that Brown will be leaving Pittsburgh.

She said they had been part of a planned markdown of Steelers products to make room for Pirates gear.

Other Steelers T-shirts were on clearance for $5.

The Steelers and Oakland Raiders have agreed to a trade that will send Brown to Oakland in exchange for third- and fifth-round draft picks in the April draft. The trade can’t be formally announced until Wednesday when the new NFL season opens.

Cheswick resident April Green said she doesn’t blame the store for marking the shirts down.

“If he doesn’t want to be here, get it out of here,” she said of the merchandise.

Green, who works as an events manager at Heinz Field, said Brown was good at football, but created “too much drama” while he was with the Steelers.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .