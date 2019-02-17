Arnold girl missing more than a week may be in Pittsburgh, public’s help sought

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tauja Brown, 16, of Arnold is asked to call Arnold police at 724-339-9663 or 911.

Have you seen Tauja?

Police are trying to locate a 16-year-old Arnold girl who has been missing for a week.

Tauja Brown has been missing from home since Feb. 10, police said Sunday.

Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt said Brown, a student at Valley Junior/Senior High School, was last seen in Arnold at 6:30 p.m. the next day.

The circumstances why she left is unknown, said her mother, Tamara Goodwine.

Police and Goodwine said she may be in Pittsburgh.

Goodwine said she has spoken with Brown on the phone.

“She is OK, but we don’t know where she is,” Goodwine told the Tribune-Review on Sunday.

“She has left home overnight (before), but she never has been gone for so long,” Goodwine said.

Police said Brown is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tauja Brown, 16, of Arnold is asked to call Arnold police at 724-339-9663 or 911.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .