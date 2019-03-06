As Lent arrives, so do the fish fries that many nonprofits rely on for fundraising

More information about other fish fries can be found on triblive.com.

Highland Hose's fish fry is open 4-7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday at East Eighth Avenue at Corbet Street, Tarentum.

Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of Lent. As such, it also marked the beginning of fish fry season.

Many local fire departments and churches will be offering various meatless dinners and ala carte items every Friday through Good Friday (April 19) as a way to help raise money for their respective organizations.

Highland Hose in Tarentum is one such group. Its volunteer firefighters count on supporters this time of year to help offset operational costs.

“This is the largest fundraising event that we do for the year,” Highland Lt. Robert Stoebener said. “We really enjoy it. It brings the guys out from the fire department. We come a couple days beforehand and get everything prepared. A lot goes in to the fish fries as far as man-hours and time and energy spent. I think we have one of the better fish fries around.”

This year, Highland Hose is trying something different.

The company opted for pre-breaded, 8 oz. cod fillets. They’re larger than previous sandwiches the volunteers had to bread by hand. They’re also using fresh, preservative-free buns from Vibo’s Bakery in Brackenridge.

“The fish is good and it’s holding (the breading) a lot better than it did previously,” said Highland Assistant Chief Mike Coval, who works in the kitchen. “This is our sixth year doing it, and we’re hoping to keep it going as long as people come in and enjoy the food.”

Coval is assisted by about nine other volunteers at the fish fry.

Highland has a simple menu: A fried cod dinner with a cup of coleslaw and fries similar to those served at Kennywood’s famous Potato Patch. It also offers a six-piece fried shrimp dinner with the same sides.

Both meals are $10 and available for eat-in or take-out. Drinks are separate.

“We’re just trying to find our niche,” Stoebener said. “I know there are a lot of fish fries in the Valley. We’re trying to innovate ourselves a little bit more with the fish and compete with those that are out there.”

Fish fry planning starts about two months ahead of Ash Wednesday.

The company goes through about 40 pounds of food each Friday.

Cindy Hoak and her husband, Tom, both of Tarentum, support Highland’s fish fry every year. Their grandson is a firefighter at Highland and Summit Hose Co., also in Tarentum.

“So far, it’s not bad,” Tom Hoak said Wednesday evening. “It’s different. It’s bigger than last year. We live in town. It’s close.”

Cindy Hoak said she’s “not a fish person,” but likes the food at the fire hall.

“I figured I try it,” she said. “It’s not real fishy.”

The company made about $3,000 last year and hopes to do better this Lenten season.

“Your money’s going directly to keeping a vital community service open,” Coval said. “Nobody thinks about the fire service until you have to call them or get that letter in the mail for the fund drive. This is a fundraiser that we work hard for to continue to provide the service to the community.”

The fish fry is open 4-7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday at 401 E. Eighth Ave. Call 724-224-0999 to place an order.

