Auction set for former district court offices in Washington Township | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Auction set for former district court offices in Washington Township

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 7:48 a.m
808664_web1_gtr-auction2
Google Street View
The former Washington Township mobile home office of Judge Jason Buczak will be up for auction. The former Washington Township mobile home office of Judge Jason Buczak will be up for auction.

About an hour ago

A vacant modular home owned by Westmoreland County will be auctioned off next month.

The building previously housed the offices of District Judge Jason Buczak next to the Washington Township Fire Department. A new $1.25 million district court office opened in January on Beaver Run Road.

The auction will take place March 28 at 4066 Route 66, Washington Township. A preview will begin at noon and the auction, led by Bill Anderson Auctioneers, will start at 1 p.m.

The winning bidder must move the home, which was placed there in 2011. Click here for a photo gallery.

Buczak’s new office is part of a plan by county officials to modernize court offices and reduce privately leasing buildings.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

