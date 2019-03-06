Bigfoot and UFO presentation at Vandergrift library

What: Free presentation by paranoramal researcher Stan Gordon on Bigfoot, UFOs and other strange happenings

If you go

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Bigfoot, UFOs and other strange occurrences in the region?

You betcha, according to Stan Gordon, author and paranormal investigator, who will speak for a free presentation at 11 a.m., March 30 at the Vandergrift Public Library.

Although Gordon’s presentation isn’t typical library fare, it’s a “spine-tingling program” that is interesting and a good way to bring adults into the library, according to Vanessa Groholski, library director.

Groholski declined to make a ruling on whether Gordon’s presentation was fiction or non-fiction. But she said, “We would love to see more adults and want to bring in a variety of programs.”

The library does offer book discussions for adults, which can be lacking in attendance, she added.

Gordon makes appearances at a number of venues discussing his research on Bigfoot, UFOs and other strange occurrences.

Gordon will cover the alleged 1965 UFO crash-landing near Kecksburg, Pa., the massive wave of UFO and Bigfoot activity in 1973, low level UFO encounters, mini-UFOs, and strange creature reports, according to the library.

He will also provide an update on more recent strange encounters from 2017-2019.

Seating is limited so those interested in attending should call to register: 724-568-2212.

The library is located at 128 Washington Ave. in Vandergrift.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .