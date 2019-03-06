Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bigfoot and UFO presentation at Vandergrift library | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Bigfoot and UFO presentation at Vandergrift library

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 11:29 a.m
The Vandergrift Public Library will host a Bigfoot and UFO presentation 11 a.m., March 30, 2019.

Bigfoot, UFOs and other strange occurrences in the region?

You betcha, according to Stan Gordon, author and paranormal investigator, who will speak for a free presentation at 11 a.m., March 30 at the Vandergrift Public Library.

Although Gordon’s presentation isn’t typical library fare, it’s a “spine-tingling program” that is interesting and a good way to bring adults into the library, according to Vanessa Groholski, library director.

Groholski declined to make a ruling on whether Gordon’s presentation was fiction or non-fiction. But she said, “We would love to see more adults and want to bring in a variety of programs.”

The library does offer book discussions for adults, which can be lacking in attendance, she added.

Gordon makes appearances at a number of venues discussing his research on Bigfoot, UFOs and other strange occurrences.

Gordon will cover the alleged 1965 UFO crash-landing near Kecksburg, Pa., the massive wave of UFO and Bigfoot activity in 1973, low level UFO encounters, mini-UFOs, and strange creature reports, according to the library.

He will also provide an update on more recent strange encounters from 2017-2019.

Seating is limited so those interested in attending should call to register: 724-568-2212.

The library is located at 128 Washington Ave. in Vandergrift.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

