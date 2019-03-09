Brackenridge preparing to repair damaged memorial, but wants insurance info first

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Brackenridge is getting prepared to restore the vandalized memorial monument at its community park.

First, however, council wants see how much of the damage is covered by the borough’s insurance carrier.

The veterans memorial was damaged by vandals with silver spray paint in mid-February.

For now, a group of citizens who planned on working Saturday to restore the monument that contains the names of over 1,000 Brackenridge residents were told to hold off on any work until the borough finds out how much the insurance company might pay.

“The people who wanted to do the stripping and power washing aren’t insured or trained,” Councilman Dino Lopreiato said. “If anyone is looking for things to do in the borough, they should contact the Brackenridge Improvement Group and do not take it upon themselves to repair the monument.”

The improvement group’s vice president, Larry Chifulini Sr., asked that BIG be appointed the agent for the restoration. Council President Timothy Connelly told the group to wait and see what the insurance company will pay.

It was reported this week that the police investigation of the incident has hit a “road block.”

Memorial tree felled

The monument wasn’t the only damage sustained at the park in February.

A tree planted in honor of Brackenridge war hero Cpl. Lewis Ringer Jr. was among the trees toppled by the high winds on Feb. 16.

Ringer was killed in Vietnam on Dec. 16, 1966.

Lopreiato said a new tree should be planted in Ringer’s honor, but a “smaller and more flowery” one would be more appropriate.

The councilman added that there are already too many tall trees such as oaks and pines.

Ringer was serving in the Quang Nam province when his troops were ambushed. He held off the enemy’s first ambush, but died waiting for reinforcements during a second ambush while protecting his troops.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.