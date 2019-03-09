Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Brackenridge preparing to repair damaged memorial, but wants insurance info first | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Brackenridge preparing to repair damaged memorial, but wants insurance info first

George Guido
George Guido | Saturday, March 9, 2019 12:34 a.m
852489_web1_vnd-brackenridgemonument3-022019
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The honor roll memorial in Brackenridge Memorial Park was vandalized last month. .

About an hour ago

Brackenridge is getting prepared to restore the vandalized memorial monument at its community park.

First, however, council wants see how much of the damage is covered by the borough’s insurance carrier.

The veterans memorial was damaged by vandals with silver spray paint in mid-February.

For now, a group of citizens who planned on working Saturday to restore the monument that contains the names of over 1,000 Brackenridge residents were told to hold off on any work until the borough finds out how much the insurance company might pay.

“The people who wanted to do the stripping and power washing aren’t insured or trained,” Councilman Dino Lopreiato said. “If anyone is looking for things to do in the borough, they should contact the Brackenridge Improvement Group and do not take it upon themselves to repair the monument.”

The improvement group’s vice president, Larry Chifulini Sr., asked that BIG be appointed the agent for the restoration. Council President Timothy Connelly told the group to wait and see what the insurance company will pay.

It was reported this week that the police investigation of the incident has hit a “road block.”

Memorial tree felled

The monument wasn’t the only damage sustained at the park in February.

A tree planted in honor of Brackenridge war hero Cpl. Lewis Ringer Jr. was among the trees toppled by the high winds on Feb. 16.

Ringer was killed in Vietnam on Dec. 16, 1966.

Lopreiato said a new tree should be planted in Ringer’s honor, but a “smaller and more flowery” one would be more appropriate.

The councilman added that there are already too many tall trees such as oaks and pines.

Ringer was serving in the Quang Nam province when his troops were ambushed. He held off the enemy’s first ambush, but died waiting for reinforcements during a second ambush while protecting his troops.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.