Buffalo Township housing development, Village at Sarver’s Mill, gets OK for fifth phase | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Buffalo Township housing development, Village at Sarver’s Mill, gets OK for fifth phase

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, February 21, 2019 9:50 p.m
The Buffalo Township supervisors recently approved the last phase of the Village at Sarver’s Mill housing plan.

Phase 5 allows the developer to construct up to 13 houses.

The property is not far from the Butler-Freeport Community Trail and Little Buffalo Creek. It’s in the Freeport Area School District.

According to Ryan Homes website, the company is offering seven types of houses, starting at $280,000.

A spokesman at a Ryan Homes corporate office in Reston, Va. said its policy is not to talk with the media.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

