Butler woman who worked at UPMC pleads guilty to disclosing health information

A Butler woman who worked at UPMC pleaded guilty Wednesday to wrongfully disclosing health information, according to the U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh.

Linda Sue Kalina, 61, worked as a patient information coordinator with UPMC and its affiliate Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers in Mars from March 7, 2016 to June 23, 2017.

During that time, Kalina allegedly accessed health information of 111 UPMC patients who were never treated by Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers and released the records of two patients, “with the intent to cause those individuals embarrassment and mental distress,” the release reads.

Officials said her actions violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.

Kalina’s sentencing is scheduled for June 25 and she could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both, officials said.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .