Cheswick man arrested, charged with stealing from Springdale vape shop | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Cheswick man arrested, charged with stealing from Springdale vape shop

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:06 p.m
Allegheny County Jail
Brady Richard Glover

A Cheswick man is accused of breaking into a Springdale vape shop early Saturday and stealing at least $5,000 worth of bongs, CBD products, vape pens and batteries.

Brady Richard Glover, 33, allegedly threw a cinder block through the front door of Premier Glass and Vape on Pittsburgh Street and made off with $200 in cash and the merchandise, said Ryan Zeiler, the owner of the shop.

Zeiler commended police.

“I feel great that he got arrested. I praise the detectives and police officers who worked so quickly to get him apprehended,” Zeiler said Monday.

The burglary happened around 4 a.m., according to police. Glover was arrested a few hours later after police identified him thanks to surveillance video footage and help from Allegheny County detectives who got fingerprints when processing the crime scene, Springdale police Chief George Polnar said.

The store shared surveillance photos of the incident on its Facebook page and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Zeiler said someone reached out to him with information after he posted the photos, and he immediately gave that information to police.

“I think it was about 30 minutes after I had that they had him,” he said.

Polnar said Glover is suspected in another burglary that happened the same night in Cheswick. The chief didn’t have details about the Cheswick case.

Glover was being held Monday afternoon in Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $5,000 bail. He is charged with burglary and trespassing.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

