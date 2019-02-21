Construction of Allegheny Health Network’s mini hospital in Harmar stalled by land issues

Construction of Allegheny Health Network’s new neighborhood hospital in Harmar has been delayed as the company works to finalize leasing and land agreements related to the site.

AHN officials initially hoped construction would start shortly after a ceremonial ground breaking last October, but the lot remains empty with no construction several months later.

The site for the hospital is located at the intersection of Guys Run Road and Freeport Road next to the Zone 28 bowling alley and entertainment center.

“We are continuing to work through land acquisition issues and finalizing the leasing agreement relative to this site,” said Doug Braunsdorf, spokesman for AHN. “We hope to resolve these issues shortly and commence work at the site as soon as possible.”

Specific information on what those issues may be wasn’t immediately provided Thursday.

Harmar supervisors gave their final approval last July for the two-story, 10-bed hospital. Earlier last year, officials changed the zoning ordinance to designate hospitals, health care facilities and urgent care centers as permitted uses in the township’s commercial zones.

Harmar Supervisor Lee Biermeyer said he hopes to see the construction start sooner rather than later.

“We’re anxious to see the construction begin because we think it’s good for the community and neighboring communities,” he said. “We’re anticipating that the issue’s been resolved and they can move on.”

The facility will be a 24-hour emergency care hospital that will also offer other medical services such as lab tests, imaging services and inpatient care.

Allegheny Health Network has formed a joint venture with Texas-based Emerus, a developer and operator of neighborhood hospitals, to build four such hospitals in the Pittsburgh area. The others will be located in McCandless, Hempfield and Brentwood.

Allegheny Health Network officials have previously said they picked Harmar for the hospital because there is a high number of patients and network members in the area. It’s also situated right between Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison and an outpatient facility near Fox Chapel.

It’s also about 6 miles from competitor UPMC’s St. Margaret hospital in Pittsburgh, 10 miles from AHN’s own Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison and 12 miles from its flagship hospital, Allegheny General Hospital on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .