Crime trends presentation to highlight Vandergrift Community Watch meeting

A presentation at the new Center on Franklin Avenue will highlight the Vandergrift Community Watch meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, in the borough building.

The meeting will include a presentation on crime trends by Vandergrift Police Officer Joseph Gray.

The meeting is a time for the community to air any concerns they might have that the police aren’t aware of, said Marilee Kessler, one of the group’s organizers.

Formerly Trinity United Presbyterian Church, the Center on Franklin Avenue is a children’s educational facility and indoor play area, which recently opened at 262 Franklin Ave.

Last weekend, the center offered free children play, a children’s yoga class and more, according to Kessler.

Vandergrift resident and teacher Chloe Kruse purchased the church last year with the intention of offering educational programs, creative play, seminars and community gatherings.

