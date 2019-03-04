Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Efforts to repair vandalized Brackenridge veterans memorial ongoing as investigation stymied
Valley News Dispatch

Efforts to repair vandalized Brackenridge veterans memorial ongoing as investigation stymied

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, March 4, 2019 11:18 a.m
832037_web1_vnd-brackenridgemonument4-022019
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Paint splattered on the honor roll memorial in Brackenridge Memorial Park on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

About an hour ago

The investigation to find who vandalized a Brackenridge veterans memorial in February appears to be stymied as fundraising to restore it goes on.

The 54-year-old honor roll memorial in Brackenridge Memorial Park was damaged when someone painted parts of it silver. It is believed to have been done on at least two separate nights between Feb. 9 and 13.

A review of video surveillance in the area failed to find anything suspicious, borough Councilman Dan Lopreiato said Monday.

Brackenridge police could not be reached for comment Monday. Lopreiato said he spoke with Chief Justin McIntire and was told they have no leads.

“Unless somebody comes forward, it’s a dead case,” Lopreiato said.

Repairing the memorial is expected to cost about $7,500, Lopreiato said. The Brackenridge Improvement Group has one bid for the work and is seeking more.

Lopreiato, who is president of the improvement group, said he will formally ask borough council at its meeting this week to allow the group to spearhead the restoration effort.

The group is accepting donations for the work and already has more than half, about $3,750, from groups and individuals, Lopreiato said.

The group had been fundraising to restore the memorial, following its efforts to clean and restore the nearby war memorial known as “The Arch.” About $750 in donations came in after the vandalism happened.

Lopreiato said he will ask at the borough council meeting that the borough also make a donation toward the project.

Council meets starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at the borough office, 1000 Brackenridge Ave.

Donations to the Brackenridge Improvement Group can be sent to P.O. Box 160, Brackenridge, 15014.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

