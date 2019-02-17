Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ex-boyfriend John Colbert ‘person of interest’ in disappearance of Katie Stoner | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Ex-boyfriend John Colbert ‘person of interest’ in disappearance of Katie Stoner

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Sunday, February 17, 2019 5:41 p.m
764041_web1_vnd-colbertsought2-021819
764041_web1_gtr-Missing57-010319
Kittanning Borough Police are looking for Katie L. Stoner who has been missing since Thursday.

Kittanning police are looking for the one-time boyfriend of missing woman.

Katie L. Stoner, 27, has been missing from Kittanning since about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police on Sunday confirmed they want to talk with John Eugene Colbert, 30, of New Castle. They say he is Stoner’s ex-boyfriend.

Kittanning Officer Michael Bartosiewicz said police have “deemed John Colbert a person of interest in the disappearance of Katie Stoner.”

Colbert is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo that includes the word “loyalty” on his right arm.

According to Bartosiewicz and her Facebook page, Stoner had previously lived in New Castle.

Stoner’s Facebook page shows a photo of the blue-eyed, blonde Stoner with Colbert. The man is holding up one finger for the number one symbol.

Stoner is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and blondish brown hair.

She has a tattoo that says “Daddy’s Little Girl” on her right ankle.

Police said she was last seen with a cut on her left eye and burn marks on her wrists.

She was wearing a yellow North Face hooded sweatshirt, gray plaid Vans shoes, and a black coat with brown fur hood.

Anyone with information should contact Bartosiewicz at the Kittanning Police Department, 724-543-1538 or contact 911.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.