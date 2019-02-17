Ex-boyfriend John Colbert ‘person of interest’ in disappearance of Katie Stoner

Kittanning police are looking for the one-time boyfriend of missing woman.

Katie L. Stoner, 27, has been missing from Kittanning since about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police on Sunday confirmed they want to talk with John Eugene Colbert, 30, of New Castle. They say he is Stoner’s ex-boyfriend.

Kittanning Officer Michael Bartosiewicz said police have “deemed John Colbert a person of interest in the disappearance of Katie Stoner.”

Colbert is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo that includes the word “loyalty” on his right arm.

According to Bartosiewicz and her Facebook page, Stoner had previously lived in New Castle.

Stoner’s Facebook page shows a photo of the blue-eyed, blonde Stoner with Colbert. The man is holding up one finger for the number one symbol.

Stoner is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and blondish brown hair.

She has a tattoo that says “Daddy’s Little Girl” on her right ankle.

Police said she was last seen with a cut on her left eye and burn marks on her wrists.

She was wearing a yellow North Face hooded sweatshirt, gray plaid Vans shoes, and a black coat with brown fur hood.

Anyone with information should contact Bartosiewicz at the Kittanning Police Department, 724-543-1538 or contact 911.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .