Feral Frazer cat tests positive for rabies | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Feral Frazer cat tests positive for rabies

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 10:38 a.m
809116_web1_vnd-feralcat
Pixabay
Feral cat

A feral cat found in Frazer has become the fifth animal to test positive for rabies in Allegheny County this year, the Allegheny County Health Department said.

The cat was captured near the 2300 block of Dellenbaugh Road and brought to one of the health department’s facilities.

In addition to the cat, the county has had three raccoon’s and one bat test positive for rabies, a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch. Exposure to rabies is almost always fatal when left untreated, health department officials said.

A precaution for county residents was issued Wednesday. Officials urged people to keep a close eye on their pets and make sure their pets are up-to-date with vaccinations.

If any animal appears to be acting strange or becomes threatening, residents should immediately notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission, officials said.

Anyone who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243 to report the incident.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

