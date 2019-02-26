Fetterman: Pennsylvanians mixed on legalizing recreational pot

Pennsylvanians have differing opinions on legalizing recreational marijuana, but Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said Monday he’s heard no opposition to the state legalizing medical marijuana.

“I have gone down to many different counties and have had hundreds of conversations with Pennsylvanians all across this great commonwealth, and I have not heard one single negative opinion on medical cannabis in my entire listening tour,” Fetterman said during a stop in New Kensington, where he attended a ceremony to mark the opening of the CY+ medical marijuana dispensary.

Fetterman started his listening tour shortly after taking office in January. Fetterman plans to visit every county in Pennsylvania to listen to people’s opinions about marijuana. He was in Juniata County on Sunday, his ninth stop, and will be in Cambria County on Tuesday.

“We wanted to hear what people think,” Fetterman said. “There’s plenty of people in Pennsylvania that aren’t there for recreational (use), but they often preface that by saying, now medical marijuana, I’m for that.”

People have shared stories with him about how the drug helps relatives deal with a variety of medical conditions, he said.

He also called the medical marijuana dispensaries “an important industry in Pennsylvania” and said the public support for it is a testament to the legislation that allowed for medical marijuana in the state.

The dispensaries have a professional staff and environment that work to explain the benefits of the drug, Fetterman said.

Those benefits have been described to him as “the best thing since two-ply toilet paper,” Fetterman said.

His tour isn’t being done as a precursor to a legalization effort but instead as an attempt to listen to people’s opinions on the subject, Fetterman said.

“They’ve all been civil,” he said. “I think it’s important to be in the same room with people you may agree or disagree with. Both sides make good points, and both sides have good insights.”

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .