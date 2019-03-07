Fraudulent bank withdrawals from North Apollo borough investigated

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Kiski Township police are investigating two fraudulent withdrawal attempts from North Apollo’s bank account in February.

According to borough council, someone tried to withdraw $4,200 from the borough’s Apollo Trust Bank account on Feb. 12 and another $5,000 on Feb. 26. An unauthorized person tried to convey the money to a Wells Fargo Bank account, but was unsuccessful.

Kiski Township and the North Apollo solicitor are involved in the investigation.

“We don’t know if it wasn’t an error,” said Ed Stitt, borough secretary.

The unauthorized transactions were automated transactions, not paper checks, he said.

“There’s increased scrutiny of the borough accounts by the borough and the bank,” Stitt said.

Officials plan to close the account and open a new one with either Apollo Trust or the PNC Bank branch in Vandergrift that offers a second level of security.

Council made no final decision on Monday.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .