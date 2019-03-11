Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Freeport Borough to fill council vacancy | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Freeport Borough to fill council vacancy

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, March 11, 2019 5:29 p.m
865540_web1_freeport

43 minutes ago

Freeport Borough’s vacancy board will meet Mondayto replace a council member who has resigned.

Melanie Zembrzuski resigned at the start of February, borough clerk Carol Crytzer said Monday.

Zembrzuski had been the chairwoman of the public safety committee and a member of the personnel and parks and recreation committees. She was not available for comment.

The borough has a seven-member council and mayor.

It’s unclear if the new appointee will have Zembrzuski’s assignments. The person appointed to Zembrzuski’s seat will serve through the end of the year but will have to run in this year’s election if they want to retain the seat.

The vacancy board’s meeting will start at 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in the unpaid position must attend the meeting in council chambers at 414 Market St.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.