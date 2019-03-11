Freeport Borough to fill council vacancy

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Freeport Borough’s vacancy board will meet Mondayto replace a council member who has resigned.

Melanie Zembrzuski resigned at the start of February, borough clerk Carol Crytzer said Monday.

Zembrzuski had been the chairwoman of the public safety committee and a member of the personnel and parks and recreation committees. She was not available for comment.

The borough has a seven-member council and mayor.

It’s unclear if the new appointee will have Zembrzuski’s assignments. The person appointed to Zembrzuski’s seat will serve through the end of the year but will have to run in this year’s election if they want to retain the seat.

The vacancy board’s meeting will start at 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in the unpaid position must attend the meeting in council chambers at 414 Market St.

