Fund set up to help couple who lost home, pets in Allegheny Township fire

A fund has been set up to help a couple who lost their home in a house fire in Allegheny Township last week.

Mike and Suzanne Donnelly lost their home along Route 356 and several pets in a massive fire that closed the road and took firefighters hours to put out on Valentine’s Day.

Neighbor Jamie Long has set up the Donnelly Fire Recovery Fund at the Allegheny Township branch of First Commonwealth Bank, 1147 South Leechburg Hill. Donations can be made in person or by mail.

“The one thing they did not lose was the love of their community and wanting to remain in the area,” Long wrote in a Facebook post. “As the days have gone by, they may have found a few small things here and there they can treasure from their home, but we as a community would love to show them our support.”

Donations can also be made online through Paypal using the email address DonnellyFireRecoveryFund@gmail.com.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .