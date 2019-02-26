Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Gilpin supervisors ask Diebold to resign as constable
Valley News Dispatch

Gilpin supervisors ask Diebold to resign as constable

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 6:46 p.m
Megan’s Law web page photo of former Leechburg police chief Michael Diebold.

Gilpin’s three supervisors want Michael Diebold to resign as constable in the township.

He was independently elected to the job by Gilpin voters. Constables serve warrants from district courts and get a percentage of the fines assessed.

Diebold, formerly Leechburg’s police chief, was living in Gilpin when he won election to the constable position.

On Dec. 17, Leechburg fired him as chief retroactively to Dec. 11.

That is the day Diebold, 41, pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from an undercover state Attorney General’s Office agent posing as a 14-year-old girl, and related charges in Westmoreland County Court.

He pleaded guilty to felony charges of statutory sexual assault, attempted statutory sexual assault, unlawful restraint and criminal use of a communication device. He was sentenced to nine to 23 months in jail and was released on probation in late January.

He told state police his legal address would be his mother’s house in Leechburg. He had previously lived at a home he built at 145 Fork Church Road in Gilpin.

Supervisor Chairman Charles Stull said township officials sent Diebold’s attorneys a letter in January, asking that Diebold resign his constable post. The request was renewed this month, Stull said.

“This is due to his felony status. We don’t feel he is fit for constable,” Stull said.

“We are also looking into the legality of him serving as constable,” the supervisor said.

If Diebold doesn’t resign or respond to the request by the next supervisors’ meeting on March 11, the supervisors will ask an Armstrong County judge to remove him from the position, Stull said.

Attempts to contact Diebold were unsuccessful.

Gilpin criminal and some civil cases are handled by District Judge James Andring, who has his office in Leechburg.

“It’s up to the district judge to decide who serves as constable for his DJ office,” Andring said.

He said Diebold has already been decertified to carry a handgun or act as a police officer.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

