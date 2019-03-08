Great American Cleanup event planned in West Leechburg

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Kiski Watershed Association will participate in the Great American Cleanup with a cleanup event at the West Leechburg Wildflower Preserve from 9 a.m. to noon March 23.

Volunteers are needed and should wear boots, gloves and clothes that can get dirty. Registration is not necessary.

The Keep America Beautiful/Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program with cleanups in an estimated 20,000 communities nationwide.

The West Leechburg cleanup will focus mostly on roadside litter at the Wildflower Preserve, according to John Linkes, a Kiski Watershed Association director.

The 10-acre Wildflower Preserve along West Leechburg Hill Road was bequeathed to the Kiski Watershed Association by the Booth family of New Kensington, according to Linkes. Although the site has a coal mining history, there are a number of native wildflowers present.

For more information, visit Kiski Watershed Association’s Facebook page.

