Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Great American Cleanup event planned in West Leechburg | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Great American Cleanup event planned in West Leechburg

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, March 8, 2019 5:11 p.m
854193_web1_litter
Lillian Dedomenic | Tribune-Review

30 minutes ago

The Kiski Watershed Association will participate in the Great American Cleanup with a cleanup event at the West Leechburg Wildflower Preserve from 9 a.m. to noon March 23.

Volunteers are needed and should wear boots, gloves and clothes that can get dirty. Registration is not necessary.

The Keep America Beautiful/Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program with cleanups in an estimated 20,000 communities nationwide.

The West Leechburg cleanup will focus mostly on roadside litter at the Wildflower Preserve, according to John Linkes, a Kiski Watershed Association director.

The 10-acre Wildflower Preserve along West Leechburg Hill Road was bequeathed to the Kiski Watershed Association by the Booth family of New Kensington, according to Linkes. Although the site has a coal mining history, there are a number of native wildflowers present.

For more information, visit Kiski Watershed Association’s Facebook page.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.