Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Harrison commissioners accept resignations of 2 zoning, ordinance officials | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison commissioners accept resignations of 2 zoning, ordinance officials

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, February 21, 2019 8:16 p.m
783047_web1_web-harrisontownship

8 minutes ago

Harrison commissioners will be considering how to rebuild the township’s zoning and ordinance office after accepting the resignations of two of its three officials.

Commissioners voted 3-0 Thursday to accept the resignations of office supervisor Lindsay Fraser and department coordinator Jody Lamison.

Both will be effective March 1.

Commissioners William Heasley, Robin Bergstrom and Charles Dizard voted to accept the resignations. Commissioners William Poston and Gary Lilly were absent.

At least three of the five township commissioners needed to be present for the board to be able to vote.

Fraser and Lamison had announced their intentions to resign in an email to township officials last Friday.

Heasley said both are leaving on “friendly” and “amicable” terms. He said neither will be receiving a severance package.

Both had received pay raises along with other township officials in December. Fraser’s pay was increased by 3 percent, to $50,752. Lamison, who was part time, saw her rate increased 6 percent, to $18 per hour.

Fraser and Lamison’s departures left only deputy Floyd “Bucky” Taraszewski in the zoning and ordinance office.

To staff the office temporarily, commissioners voted to bring back former zoning and ordinance officer Norbert Cieslinski. He’ll be paid $20 per hour on an as-needed basis, Heasley said.

Heasley said the township asked Cieslinski to come back and help in the wake of Fraser and Lamison’s departures, and he agreed.

Township Manager Rich Hill said Cieslinski will be temporary until the township figures out what it needs to do. Heasley said the township could bring in a firm for zoning and ordinance functions on an interim basis, but would ultimately hire its own employees to staff the office.

Although effective March 1, Lamison was asked to leave the office on Monday, according to Fraser, who was reached after the meeting. Lamison has not responded to request for comment.

Fraser said she is still working for the township, but did not know if she would be there until or through March 1.

She said she was not prepared to comment on why she resigned.

Fraser confirmed Heasley’s statement that she has agreed to stay on as a consultant and continue work on some projects, including a multi-municipal comprehensive plan in the works between Harrison, Brackenridge and Tarentum.

“We welcome the input,” he said.

Fraser confirmed Heasley was correct. For the plan, she has been serving as a facilitator and liaison.

“I think it’s really important,” she said. “All three municipalities are generally going in the same direction with some things, such as the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. This plan will help to solidify a lot of those things.”

The three communities working together will also open the path to grant funding, she said.

“It’s really important that someone stay involved,” Fraser said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.