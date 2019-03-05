Harrison eyes improvements to 9 township alleys, lanes

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Nine alleys and lanes in Harrison are on deck to be improved this year.

The township is now seeking bids for seal coating, or “tar-and-chipping,” the roads. Bids are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 15. They will be publicly opened and read aloud at the office of the township’s engineer, NIRA Consulting Engineers, at 950 Fifth Ave. in Coraopolis.

Harrison has been using shredded fiberglass fibers in seal coating alleys in recent years to help seal cracks and extend the life of the pavement, said Raymond Antonelli Jr., vice president of NIRA Consulting Engineers.

The township is expecting the work to cost about $54,000, according to its bid advertisement.

The roads slated to be worked on are an unnamed alley between Springhill Road and Harvard Avenue; Westminster Alley west of Freeport Road; Montrose Alley between Fairmont Street and Dallas Avenue; Earnhardt Way between Poplar Street and Springhill Road; Elder Alley between 2nd and 3rd streets; School Alley between 3rd and 4th streets; Orinoco Alley east of Freeport Road; and Logan Lane west of Freeport Road.

Copies of the bid documents can be examined at the township secretary’s office at the municipal building or at NIRA Consulting Engineers.

When the work will be done is not known. Antonelli said they will want the contractor hired to wait until summer weather is here.

“This type of application is best performed in hot weather when the pavement is hot,” he said. “We like to bid early to try to get the best prices.”

Harrison will also soon be seeking bids for asphalt paving to be done this year, Antonelli said.

The documents for that work are not yet completed, he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .