Valley News Dispatch

Harrison rec board planning second Touch-A-Truck event for May

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, February 22, 2019 8:43 a.m
Braxton Zimmerman, 2, of Tarentum sits in the driver’s seat of a Harrison Hills fire truck on Saturday, May 19, 2018 during the first Touch-a-Truck event at Highlands High School in Harrison.
Nico Dalfonso, 2, of New Kensington claps his hands while checking out an excavator on Saturday, May 19, 2018 during the first Touch-a-Truck event at Highlands High School in Harrison.

Calling all trucks — Harrison’s Recreation Board is going to be hosting another hands-on event in the township this year.

The second annual Touch-A-Truck is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. May 18 at Highlands High School.

The Highlands School Board recently approved the recreation board’s request to use the high school grounds and parking lot for the event, including set-up the day before.

Organizers are looking for vehicles that kids would enjoy seeing, even if they’re not trucks, recreation board secretary Natalie Cale said.

The board is also looking for a sponsor for the event, which drew between 800 and 1,000 people in its first appearance last year.

Like last year, the event will be free to attend.

“It was a really big success,” Cale said. “People showed up and they really enjoyed it.”

For this year, Cale said they’re wanting to get a bigger variety of vehicles, including monster trucks and military vehicles. They hope to get a LifeFlight medical helicopter to land; one had been expected but couldn’t make it last year.

In addition to a bounce house, there will also be a bouncy obstacle course this year, Cale said.

Food trucks are expected again. There will be a tent with tables, which were not there last year, for people to be able to get out of the sun, relax, eat and stay a bit longer, Cale said.

The recreation board is seeking a sponsor. Those interested can contact Cale at 724-448-6588.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

