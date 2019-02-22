Harrison rec board planning second Touch-A-Truck event for May

The Harrison Recreation Board is seeking a sponsor for its second annual "Touch-A-Truck" event, scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18.

Calling all trucks — Harrison’s Recreation Board is going to be hosting another hands-on event in the township this year.

The second annual Touch-A-Truck is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. May 18 at Highlands High School.

The Highlands School Board recently approved the recreation board’s request to use the high school grounds and parking lot for the event, including set-up the day before.

Organizers are looking for vehicles that kids would enjoy seeing, even if they’re not trucks, recreation board secretary Natalie Cale said.

The board is also looking for a sponsor for the event, which drew between 800 and 1,000 people in its first appearance last year.

Like last year, the event will be free to attend.

“It was a really big success,” Cale said. “People showed up and they really enjoyed it.”

For this year, Cale said they’re wanting to get a bigger variety of vehicles, including monster trucks and military vehicles. They hope to get a LifeFlight medical helicopter to land; one had been expected but couldn’t make it last year.

In addition to a bounce house, there will also be a bouncy obstacle course this year, Cale said.

Food trucks are expected again. There will be a tent with tables, which were not there last year, for people to be able to get out of the sun, relax, eat and stay a bit longer, Cale said.

The recreation board is seeking a sponsor. Those interested can contact Cale at 724-448-6588.

