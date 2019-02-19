Harrison zoning officials tender resignations

Two officials in Harrison’s zoning and ordinance office have submitted their resignations, and one is already gone.

Office Supervisor Lindsay Fraser and department Coordinator Jody Lamison announced in an email to township officials on Friday their intention to resign effective March 1, according to township Commissioner Charles Dizard.

Despite that two-week notice, on Monday both were shut out of the township’s computers, Dizard said.

Lamison left the office on Monday. She could not be reached for comment.

Fraser said Tuesday she remains on the job. She declined to comment until after a meeting with township Manager Rich Hill on Thursday.

Commissioners President William Heasley referred questions to Hill. Hill did not return a call for comment.

“I don’t know what led to them wanting to resign,” Heasley said.

Dizard said Fraser and Lamison did not give any particular reasons for resigning in their notice sent to commissioners, Hill and Susan Motosicky, township secretary and executive administrative assistant.

“It was not emotional. It was polite,” Dizard said. “Their genuine and honest intention was respectful.”

Dizard said he could only speculate that their reasons for leaving had something to do with recent changes in township administration, including Hill’s hiring.

“It appears they did not feel there was complete support for their activity,” he said.

According to Dizard, on Monday Fraser and Lamison were locked out of the township’s computers and had no access to their calendars, payroll or work data.

“I was in for just briefly to work on a grant,” he said. “It was clear they had their hands full so I left.”

Dizard said he received word that township police Chief Mike Klein, in uniform, and Hill escorted Lamison out of the township building.

Klein said he was only helping Lamison carry bags.

“I’m a gentleman,” he said. “I asked her if she needed help.”

Dizard called what was done to Fraser and Lamison as “disrespectful of honest, good, hard-working employees.

“Clearly the board has to meet with Rich Hill as manager and have some discussion of what is the plan going forward for the zoning and ordinance functions of the township,” he said.

