Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High winds knock down trees, knock out power in many Alle-Kiski Valley towns | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

High winds knock down trees, knock out power in many Alle-Kiski Valley towns

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, February 24, 2019 6:37 p.m
795755_web1_vnd-weatherdamage04-022519
Tom Yerace | For the Tribune-Review
High winds brought down an oak tree across Garvers Ferry Road at Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
795755_web1_vnd-weatherdamage05-022519
Tom Yerace | For the Tribune-Review
High winds brought down an oak tree across Garvers Ferry Road at Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
795755_web1_vnd-Wind-EB-01-022419
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
A tree fell on house along Cambridge Street in Harrison on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
795755_web1_vnd-Wind-EB-02-022419
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
A tree fell on house along Cambridge Street in Harrison on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
795755_web1_ptr-Alleghenytweets
Mike Divittorio | Tribune-Review
A tree in Verona fell in the front yard of the Verona Presbyterian Church on at the corner of South Avenue and Second Street on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
795755_web1_gtr-weatherdamage302-022519
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Washington Township police block off Route 366 near Dance Hall Drive after branches brought down a power line on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
795755_web1_gtr-weatherdamage300-022519
Police block Washington Avenue near Eighth Street in Oakmont, after branches bring down a power line on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
795755_web1_gtr-weatherdamage301-022519
Police block Washington Avenue near Eighth Street in Oakmont, after branches bring down a power line on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
795755_web1_gtr-weatherstory1
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
A nearly 100-year-old pine tree fell in Bob and Gina Coulson’s yard at 308 Arizona Drive in Lower Burrell on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

About an hour ago

Just minutes after Harrison residents Alyse and Joe Zylinski returned home from a walk with their 4-month-old baby Sunday their house was struck by a downed tree.

“I heard a boom, a big boom,” Alyse Zylinski said. “I looked up and it was coming toward (the skylight).”

Although no one was injured, the couple was forced to leave their home along Cambridge Street because it sustained structural damage.

The couple had just had new shingles put on the roof on Saturday.

Their incident was just one of many across the Alle-Kiski Valley Sunday caused by high winds that ravaged through neighborhoods bringing down trees and wires. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour at the Latrobe Airport and 53 miles per hour at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Nearly 100,000 people were without power across the region by Sunday evening, according to numbers provided by West Penn Power and Duquesne Light.

Emergency crews kept busy all day removing trees from roadways, checking on down power lines and making sure residents remained safe.

Michael Krzeminski, Harrison’s emergency management coordinator, said on a day like Sunday first-responders just have to roll with the punches.

“We kind of got to play the cards we’re dealt,” he said. “This definitely does tax our crews.”

Crews in Allegheny Township had to deal with three separate road closures. Hulton Road, Indian Hill Road and River Forest Drive were all closed for a period of time.

Emergency Management Coordinator Lee Schumaker said officials were turning their attention to the dropping temperatures into Sunday evening.

“We decided to go ahead and open up the warming shelter,” Schumaker said.

Officials will open up the township building as a warming center for residents who need it. Residents can call 911 or the township police if they need assistance.

A high wind warning remained in effect for the region through Monday morning as temperatures were expected to drop into the 20s.

Clarks Pike Road and Days Run Road were blocked with trees and wires in East Deer.

“We got hit with two in a row, and that’s it,” said Jack Bailie, East Deer fire chief. “It’s been dead since.”

A 60-to-70-foot oak tree closed Garvers Ferry Road at the intersection of Wildlife Lodge Road for several hours.

“I heard a crack, turned around and looked and it fell,” said Mark Mclure, who lives at the intersection. “It came down with a loud crash.”

Mclure and his wife, Marie, were outside when the tree came down. He said it was fortunate nobody was traveling through the intersection when the tree fell.

“A red pick-up truck had just come through, and I’ll bet it hadn’t reached the next stop sign (at Edgecliff Road) when the tree came down,” he said.

The amount of time it takes to get from the spot where the tree fell and that next stop sign is a matter of seconds.

“We had another (tree) that the power company had to cut down for us, but this one we never had a problem with.” Mclure said. “This is the last one I ever expected to come down.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.