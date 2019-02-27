Highlands families sought to host exchange students in April

Host families are being sought for foreign exchange students in the Highlands School District.

Families are needed to host visiting AFS foreign exchange students the nights of April 3 and 4 for “International Days” at the district’s schools on April 4 and 5, district spokeswoman Jennifer Goldberg said .

“This is a great way for families to experience hosting and see if it is something they would like to do for the next school year,” she said.

Students are coming from France, Italy, Thailand, Brazil, Czech and Germany.

Interested families may fill out an application form online or contact Kathy Harenski, the AFS liaison coordinator for Western Pennsylvania, at 412-848-3952. An in-home interview is part of the acceptance process.

Highlands started the current school year with a record-setting seven exchange students.

An eighth arrived later.

