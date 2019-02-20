Highlands renews air monitoring agreement with Allegheny County

The Highlands School Board has renewed a long-term agreement with Allegheny County for air quality monitoring.

The Allegheny County Health Department has been monitoring air quality in Harrison since the 1980s, department spokesman Ryan Scarpino said.

The new three-year agreement for placement of an air monitoring station at Highlands High School is retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2021.

The monitor is part of a network measuring air pollution over 13 locations. The other locations are Avalon, Clairton, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln, North Braddock, South Fayette, three within the City of Pittsburgh, in North Park and near the Parkway East in Wilkinsburg.

Pollutants measured include sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, total reactive nitrogen, ozone and air toxics.

Under the agreement, the county will pay the district up to $7,500 in total. That includes $2,000 per year in rent, and $3.50 for electrical compensation per sample run.

The district or county could end the agreement at any time with 30 days written notice.

Air quality has long been a concern in Harrison due to Allegheny Technologies’ specialty steel mill there. Pollution levels around Highlands High School were once considered among the worst near schools in the nation.

The quality of air around the high school and neighboring community has improved since ATI’s melt shop closed in 2010, according to the health department, based on data from the monitor at the high school.

But residents remained concerned about pollution from the mill and other sources as recently as December 2017, when a public hearing on new pollution permits for the plant was held at the Harrison municipal building.

