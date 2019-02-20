Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Highlands School District nixes new security agreement approved by school board | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands School District nixes new security agreement approved by school board

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 12:53 p.m
776658_web1_web-highlandssign

About an hour ago

The Highlands School District will not be going forward with hiring a new security firm as the school board had approved on Monday, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The school board approved a contract between the district and Olympia Security Group, of Chartiers Township, Washington County, after voting to terminate a contract with Gentile & Associates, of Center Township, Beaver County.

The district had entered a one-year contract for district-wide security with Gentile & Associates in June 2018.

The contract with Gentile will end on March 15; the new agreement with Olympia was to start on March 18.

District spokeswoman Jennifer Goldberg said she was informed Wednesday morning that the district will not be using Olympia as its new security firm.

“The district will continue the search for a new security firm,” she said. “The reasons were not specified, and I have no additional information about it.”

School board President Debbie Beale could not immediately be reached.

A representative of Gentile & Associates did not return a request for comment. Olympia Security could not immediately be reached for comment.

In addition to contracted security, the district has two of its own school police officers, Joseph Naviglia Jr. and Jeffrey Sheldon, who are district employees.

In response to a question from a resident at the school board meeting about the reason for the change, substitute Superintendent Monique Mawhinney said she believes it’s time for the district to change security companies.

As originally approved by the school board, Olympia was to provide unarmed security. According to the agreement, costs were $18 per hour for security officers and $19 per hour for supervisor security officers. Overtime rates were $24 and $25, respectively.

Mawhinney said Olympia’s overtime and supervisor rates were lower than those charged by Gentile, while the other charges were 50 cents per hour higher.

Mawhinney said the district was hoping to get better security services from the new firm.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.