Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Highlands to offer superintendent job to assistant, substitute Mawhinney | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands to offer superintendent job to assistant, substitute Mawhinney

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, February 18, 2019 9:41 p.m
769425_web1_-vnd-highlands1-021219
Louis Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Highlands substitute Superintendent Monique Mawhinney at a school board meeting on Monday, Feb. 11. 2019. School board President Debbie Beale announced Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 that the board is negotiating a contract with Mawhinney to make her the district’s permanent superintendent, replacing Michael Bjalobok, who is retiring April 1.

The Highlands School District will not be conducting a search for a new superintendent, and will be offering the job to its current substitute superintendent, Monique Mawhinney, school board President Debbie Beale announced Monday.

Mawhinney, who started as assistant superintendent in April 2018, has been serving as substitute superintendent in place of former Superintendent Michael Bjalobok, who notified the district in September that he would retire April 1.

Bjalobok confirmed that was still his plan when reached for comment Monday night. He did not offer any further comment.

Bjalobok started as superintendent at Highlands in March 2013. He has been on medical leave since July 2 and Mawhinney has been filling in for him since then.

Beale read a statement in which she said the school board has considered several options for replacing Bjalobok upon his retirement.

“The board is not willing to spend $15,000 or more in taxpayer dollars to conduct a search when we believe we have an excellent person who has managed this district in an effective, creative way since she joined us,” Beale said.

The board is negotiating a contract with Mawhinney and will consider it at its March 18 voting meeting, Beale said.

Mawhinney came to Highlands from the Hampton Township School District, where she had been director of pupil services since 2001. The district had not had an assistant superintendent since 2015, when Patrick Graczyk left to become superintendent at Allegheny Valley.

Beale said Mawhinney “stepped into the role of substitute superintendent at a very difficult time for the district. The district continues to face significant budget challenges and is dealing with the issues remaining following the changes in the administration at the highest level.

“We do not believe a lengthy search is warranted given the level of Dr. Mawhinney’s performance and the harm such delay would cause to the district,” Beale said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.