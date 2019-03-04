Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Highlands to start kindergarten, pre-k registrations at upcoming ‘Early Childhood Fair’ | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands to start kindergarten, pre-k registrations at upcoming ‘Early Childhood Fair’

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, March 4, 2019 10:32 a.m
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The Highlands Early Childhood Center at 1060 Atlantic Ave. in Brackenridge on Monday, March 4, 2019.

The Highlands School District will start registering children for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten at its upcoming “Early Childhood Fair.”

The annual fair will be held from 5:30-to-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at the district’s Early Childhood Center at 1060 Atlantic Ave. in Brackenridge.

The fair will feature crafts, activity tables and refreshments. There will also be building tours and information about Highlands’ pre-kindergarten and kindergarten programs.

The Early Childhood Center, formerly Fairmount Primary Center, houses all of the district’s pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019 to register for pre-kindergarten. To register for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019.

Registration packets will be available at the event, and district staff will be available to help parents register their children. Parents who want to register a child that evening will need to bring an original birth certificate, two proofs of residency and proof of immunizations, if available.

Details about required documents are available at the district’s website.

The pre-kindergarten program is limited to 68 students — 17 in each of four sessions, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, according to district spokeswoman Jennifer Goldberg.

The district will not distribute registration information until the fair, Goldberg said.

Transportation to-and-from school is provided, and daily attendance is “closely monitored,” Goldberg said.

The program is funded through a state “Pre-K Counts” grant, of which the district is in the second of five years. An income limit applies — families whose income is at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible, and income verification is required for every child.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

