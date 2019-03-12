Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hulton Road in Penn Hills to close Wednesday, reopen Friday afternoon
Valley News Dispatch

Hulton Road in Penn Hills to close Wednesday, reopen Friday afternoon

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:22 p.m
A sign posted on Hulton Road near the Penn Hills and Plum border shows a section of the road will be closed March 11, 2019.

A section of Hulton Road on the border of Penn Hills and Plum will close from Wednesday to Friday.

Beginning early Wednesday morning, Hulton Road will close to all traffic between Michael Drive and Iowa Street to locate underground utility lines near the area set to receive repairs in May. The road is expected to reopen by noon Friday, but could open sooner.

Traffic will be detoured.

The recommended route if traveling north from Hulton Road is to turn right onto Coxcomb Hill Road, right on Logans Ferry Road, right on Leechburg Road, stay straight to stay on Milltown Road, which eventually becomes Hulton Road.

For those traveling south, follow the same detour backwards.

A landslide occurred in February 2018 and the road has been reduced to one lane since.

The prep work is being done ahead of a repair project expected to cost up to $4 million. The project will be open for bidding by the end of April with construction expected to start by May, said Steve Cowan, PennDOT spokesman.

The project, dubbed the Hulton Road Slope Stability Project, includes 700 feet of reconstruction on the road and shoulder along the embankment and the installation of a retaining wall.

Funding for the project will be covered by a combination of state emergency and PennDOT funding, Cowan said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

