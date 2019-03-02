Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
IUP professor announces candidacy for Allegheny Township supervisor seat
Valley News Dispatch

IUP professor announces candidacy for Allegheny Township supervisor seat

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Saturday, March 2, 2019 1:26 p.m
Michael Korns

Michael Korns, a member of the Kiski Valley Republican Committee and professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, announced he was running for Allegheny Township supervisor.

There are three seats on the Board of Supervisors with Supervisor Joseph Ferguson’s seat expiring in December.

A township resident for 25 years, Korns earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and doctorate from IUP. He has been a professor of employment and labor relations since 2004.

“I will fight to keep taxes low and our quality of life high so that Allegheny Township remains a place where our children and grandchildren can grow and thrive,” he wrote in a statement announcing his candidacy.

Korns serves on the board of directors of the Try Life Center in Lower Burrell and is a member of the IUP University Senate.

Korns and his wife Leslie Korns have three children and five grandchildren.

The primary is May 21.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

