Ford City’s Layten Bowser, 2018 Rock for Life beneficiary, dies at 7

A Ford City boy who for three years battled an advanced form of nerve cancer died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was 7.

Layten Bowser had been the beneficiary of the 19th Rock for Life held in August.

His mother, Angelyn Waldor of Ford City told the Tribune-Review at the time that her son made the most of his young life, even with his disease. Layten was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma with two weeks after he started kindergarten.

“He always has a smile on his face, and never complains. He does what he has to do and never questions why this happens to him,” Waldor said last year. “For him, cancer is just a word. It’s not the end of his life. It’s just stolen a small part of it, for now.”

His family did their best to let him live the life of a 7-year-old boy.

“He’s the brightest, funniest and kind boy, who loves to give hugs and high-fives,” his mother said.

Arrangements were incomplete Tuesday and are being handled by Mantini Funeral Home Inc. in Ford City.

