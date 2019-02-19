Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ford City's Layten Bowser, 2018 Rock for Life beneficiary, dies at 7
Valley News Dispatch

Ford City’s Layten Bowser, 2018 Rock for Life beneficiary, dies at 7

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 10:13 a.m
Twin brothers Landen, left, and Layten Bowser and cousin Beau Anthony also are best friends. Though Layten has serious health issues he embraces life with joy.

A Ford City boy who for three years battled an advanced form of nerve cancer died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was 7.

Layten Bowser had been the beneficiary of the 19th Rock for Life held in August.

His mother, Angelyn Waldor of Ford City told the Tribune-Review at the time that her son made the most of his young life, even with his disease. Layten was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma with two weeks after he started kindergarten.

“He always has a smile on his face, and never complains. He does what he has to do and never questions why this happens to him,” Waldor said last year. “For him, cancer is just a word. It’s not the end of his life. It’s just stolen a small part of it, for now.”

His family did their best to let him live the life of a 7-year-old boy.

“He’s the brightest, funniest and kind boy, who loves to give hugs and high-fives,” his mother said.

Arrangements were incomplete Tuesday and are being handled by Mantini Funeral Home Inc. in Ford City.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

