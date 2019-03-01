Where to find Lenten fish fries in the Alle-Kiski Valley

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Fish fries are scheduled throughout the Valley on Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent, including:

Allegheny Township

Markle Volunteer Fire Department, 470 Joyce St., 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. All-you-can-eat dinner buffet.

Apollo

New Life Baptist Church, 319 N. Second St., 4 to 8 p.m. Ash Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: dinner, $8, includes fish, three chicken wings or one whole leg quarter, two sides and dessert; fish sandwich, $6.50; sides, $1. Details: 724-596-4032

Arnold

Arnold Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Fireman’s Club, 601 Drey St., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Good Friday and 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12. Dine in or take out. Free delivery to 15068 zip code. Orders: 724-335-8130

Bell Township

Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department, 201 Main St., Salina, all-you-can-eat buffet, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: all-you-can-eat buffet with baked or fried fish sandwich, shrimp, chicken planks, fries, pierogies, clam chowder, green beans, macaroni and cheese, apple sauce, coleslaw. Cost: $10; children, $5. Dine in or take out. Orders: 724-697-4873

Delmont

Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12 in the fellowship hall. Dinners: $10; 10 and younger, $5, include one entrée, two sides, dessert and beverage. Dine in or take out. No phone orders. Details: fumcdelmont.com

East Deer

Holy Family Church, 787 Freeport Road, Creighton, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through April 12. Menu: baked and fried fish dinners, coleslaw, pierogies, haluski, stewed tomatoes, macaroni and cheese and apple sauce. Sides available ala carte. Dine in or take out. Delivery orders available for minimum of $20 order in limited area. Please call to confirm receipt of faxed orders. Orders: 724-224-8342; fax 724-224-0609

East Vandergrift

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 400 Kennedy Ave., 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12. Menu: fish dinner, $9, includes baked or fried fish, fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, roll and beverage; fish sandwich, $7; a la carte items, $1. Dine in or take out.

Fawn

Fawn No. 1 Fire Department, Recreation Hall, 1948 Firehouse Lane, off Route 908, noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: fish sandwich dinner with fries and coleslaw, $9; a la carte items, $2. Dine in or take out. Take-out orders: 724-224-4613

Harrison

Polish National Alliance, 14 Linden St., Natrona, 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12 and 2 to 6:30 p.m. Good Friday. Menu: fish or shrimp dinner, $8; sandwich: $5.50; fish sticks, cheese sticks, onion rings, fries, coleslaw, cabbage and noodles, macaroni and cheese, deviled crabs, soup, and pieroghis by the dozen. Dine in or take out. Public welcome. Take-out orders: 724-224-4471, after 3 p.m.

Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School cafeteria, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: fried cod sandwiches, baked cod, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, potato and cheese pierogies, chips. Dine in or take out. Drive-through available. Take-out orders and details: 724-226-4905

Highlands Hornets, Bushman Field, Burtner and Karns roads, Natrona Heights, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: fried fish sandwich, broiled fish sandwich, shrimp baskets, fried clams, chicken strips, cabbage and noodles, crab cakes, fries, fried pickles, fried cauliflower, mushrooms, onion rings, zucchini chips, macaroni and cheese, deviled crabs, coleslaw and drinks. Delivery available to businesses. Take-out only. Orders: 724-224-4749

Indiana Township

Rural Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Little Deer Creek Road, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: Fish combo, $11, includes sandwich, coleslaw and fries; fish sandwich, shrimp basket, chicken strip basket, deviled crabs, haluski, macaroni and cheese, fries, coleslaw and beverages. Orders: 724-265-4000

Kiski Township

Kiski Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, 1037 Route 56, 4 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: fish or chicken sandwich or on a dish, popcorn shrimp, fries, pierogies, coleslaw and apple sauce. Chef’s Special: Fish, chicken and shrimp, sides, beverage and dessert, $11. Take-outs and delivery available. Details: 724-478-4210

Leechburg

Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company, 268 Canal St., 3 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent. Limited delivery available. Dine in or take out. Orders: 724-824-3141 or 724-845-1684

Lower Burrell

Trinity United Christian Church, 3400 Garvers Ferry Road, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12, 3 to 6 p.m. Good Friday. Menu: hand-battered cod sandwiches, baked lemon pepper cod, fries, macaroni and cheese, haluski, broccoli and cheese soup and coleslaw. Dine in or take out. Free dessert and drinks for dine-in orders. Delivery available for large orders. Orders: call 724-230-0866 or text 412-327-3000

Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department, 915 New York Ave., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: breaded cod sandwich or baked fish dinners with fries, coleslaw, $8.50; fish sandwich, $7; battered cod and deep-fried potato chips, chicken strips, crab cakes, shrimp dinners, pizza, grilled cheese sandwich, pierogies, macaroni and cheese wedges and chicken nuggets. Weekly specials. Dine in or take out. Delivery available for minimum $10 order. Request when ordering. Credit cards accepted for minimum $10 order. Orders: 724-339-7537

American Legion, 1100 Wildlife Lodge Road, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through April 12. Limited menu available on Ash Wednesday. Menu: fish sandwich combo platter, $10; jumbo shrimp basket, $10; chicken fingers and fries, $5. Take out: $1 for orders $20 and under; $2, over $20. Non-smoking venue. Orders: 724-339-9417

New Kensington

Mount St. Peter Parish Marble Hall, 100 Freeport Road, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through April 12. Menu: baked or fried hand-breaded fish, pasta with marinara or aglio oglio sauces, baked macaroni and cheese, pasta fagiole and fried shrimp dinner. Dine in or take out. Entrance to hall is in church back parking lot. Local delivery available during lunch hour for minimum $25 order. Orders: 724-335-1458, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. Complete menu: 724-335-9877, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. Visit mountsaintpeter.org.

Oakmont

St. Irenaeus Catholic Church Blough Hall, 387 Maryland Ave., 11 a.m. to 1 and 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12. Lunch menu: gluten-free baked or fried fish sandwich, tuna croissant, personal pizza, grilled cheese, salad, haluski. Dinner menu, with choice of two side items: baked or fried fish, $10. Sides: salad, coleslaw, fries, onion rings, baked potato, haluski, macaroni and cheese. Free beverages for dine-in orders. Take-out available for lunch. Details: 412-828-3065. Takeout orders: 412-828-9846.

Parks Township

Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department, Kepple Hill Social Hall, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday. Cost: dinners, $10; sandwiches, $6. Dine in or take out. Free local delivery. Orders: 724-567-5517

South Buffalo

South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Fire Hall Road, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12. Dinners: beer battered fish with coleslaw and choice of potato, $9; or shrimp, $9:50; fish sandwich, $6.50. Dine in or take out. Orders: 724-295-2928

Tarentum

Highland Hose Volunteer Fire Company, 401 E. Eighth Ave., 4 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday. Dinners: fish or shrimp dinner, $10, includes coleslaw and fries; fish sandwich, $8; shrimp only, $8; coleslaw, $1. Deliver available for minimum $30 order. Orders: 724-224-0999

Upper Burrell

Upper Burrell Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, upstairs social hall social hall, 4370 Seventh Street Road, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Good Friday. Menu: baked or fried fish, popcorn shrimp, chicken fingers, pierogies, haluski, fries, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese. Dinner special: baked or fried fish sandwich and two sides, $10.50. Dine in or take out. Orders: 724-339-2080

Vandergrift

Vandergrift Veterans of Foreign Wars, 141 Sumner Ave., noon to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent. Menu: fish sandwich, chicken sandwich or shrimp dinners, $10, include fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, dessert and non-alcoholic drink; sandwich or shrimp with coleslaw, $6. Dine in or take out. Details: 724-568-1427

West Deer

Community Fish Fry, St. Victor Parish Activity Hall, 527 Bairdford Road, Bairdford, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Good Friday. Sponsored by St. Victor and Transfiguration parishes. Menu: fish sandwich, breaded or baked cod dinners and sandwiches, shrimp basket, clam strips, crab cakes, breaded oysters, pierogies, haluski, New England clam chowder, bake sale and more. Dine in or take out. Orders: 724-265-4017