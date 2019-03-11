Lower Burrell man offering to sell a custom-built tiny house

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

If you give him a call, Gary Ross will show you around a house he’s selling.

It won’t take long.

Ross, 67, of Lower Burrell is selling his custom-built tiny house on wheels.

The new home has 224 square feet of interior space. It’s built on a B-V trailer and is move-in ready, as it includes electricity, a washer/dryer unit, shower, two holding tanks including a 26-gallon freshwater tank, and custom tongue-in-groove knotty pine. It comes with a generator.

Asking price: $30,000.

Ross acquired the tiny house unfinished from a business associate and hired a contractor to complete the project.

“It’s a conversation piece, for sure,” Ross said. “A lot of people are looking to go ‘off the grid,’ and this is move-in ready.”

Ross says it attracts the attention of many Alle-Kiski Valley folks.

“People are curious and interested in it because most have never seen a tiny house in person,” Ross said.

Popular shows such as HGTV’s “Tiny House Hunters” and “Tiny House Big Living” have shined the spotlight on tiny living.

The house, built in Upper Burrell on land owned by Ross, measures 20 feet long, 8 feet wide and 13 feet, 3 inches high.

It has a tow weight of 10,000 pounds. Ross recommends a 3⁄ 4 -ton or 1-ton pickup truck for towing the house.

“I can have the house shipped to your door or camp,” Ross said.

Ross listed the house on several Alle-Kiski Facebook “for-sale” groups about a month ago and said he got inquiries from about 50 people.

Part of a minimalist lifestyle, tiny houses average between 100 and 400 square feet, usually maxing out at 1,000 square feet.

Data from the Tiny House Society found the average cost in the United States for a THOW (tiny house on wheels) is $46,000, and 60 percent of tiny house owners have zero debt.

But potential buyers are encouraged to check with their local government officials on the legality of owning a tiny house.

Leechburg Mayor Wayne Dobos noted he hasn’t had a tiny house show up, but one would be not be legal in the borough.

“I would say that this is a mobile home, and it wouldn’t be allowed to be in Leechburg,” Dobos said.

David Gould, owner of Tiny Homes Pittsburgh, constructs new tiny homes on foundations; he’s set to break ground on one in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes. He recently completed tiny homes in Whitehall and Castle Shannon.

“Technically, a tiny house on wheels is considered an RV (recreational vehicle),” Gould said.

Some cities such as Washington, D.C., and Fresno, Calif., have eased zoning rules to allow tiny houses.

Ross said the majority of potential buyers are seeking a house to place on existing land, while others want a cabin-like lodging to park on their property for guests.

“One lady considered buying this house for her cats,” Ross said. “This tiny house would be perfect for a hunting camp.”

Pennsylvania boasts the largest tiny house resort and community in America — dubbed Tiny Estates — on acreage in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County.

Call 724-321-4021 to schedule a showing.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.