Man accused in New Ken YMCA assault facing new felony charges | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Man accused in New Ken YMCA assault facing new felony charges

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, February 25, 2019 3:51 p.m
A New Kensington man is facing new felony assault charges after he allegedly attacked three people at the Valley Points YMCA last summer.

New Kensington police allege Brian Johnathan Rebold, 33, shoved a man down a flight of steps and punched two other people in the face and head after he was asked to leave a workout class at the facility in June.

Rebold hadn’t faced felony charges in connection to the alleged assault until they were added Thursday.

New Kensington Police chief Bob Deringer said in July that the severity of the injuries — one man broke his arm; a woman had a broken eye socket — would mean the initial misdemeanor charges would be amended to include felony counts of aggravated assault.

A phone message left for Rebold’s attorney wasn’t returned.

The alleged assaults were reported shortly after 7 p.m. June 27.

That night, Rebold allegedly went into a workout class and began yelling at the instructor, saying it was her fault he got kicked out and that he had gained weight. The instructor asked him to leave.

After Rebold left the room, he allegedly began assaulting random people, including an employee, who he allegedly shoved down a flight of steps. He also allegedly assaulted an older woman and another man, punching both of them in the face and head a number of times.

All three required hospital care, Deringer said at the time.

Deringer told the Tribune-Review that Rebold was kicked out of the YMCA and told not to come back before the alleged assaults because he would stand in the back of workout classes and stare at people, making them feel uncomfortable.

Rebold waived his right to a preliminary hearing before New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Thursday. He faces three counts of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault. Rebold is also charged with trespassing and criminal mischief.

He remained in the Westmoreland County Prison Monday afternoon in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

