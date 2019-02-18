Mark Madden to host Penguins-Devils watch party in New Kensington

Sports broadcast personality Mark Madden is heading to New Kensington to host a watch party Tuesday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the New Jersey Devils.

Madden invited fans and the general public via Twitter to join him at the event at Leo’s Sport Page at The Quality Inn on Tarentum Bridge Road.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

I'm at Leo's Sports Page in New Kensington Tuesday 7pm for a @penguins – Devils watch party! Q&As, giveaways, &lots of hockey talk! — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) February 17, 2019

Madden hosts a weekday afternoon show on WXDX-FM 105.9 “The X” radio station and is a sports columnist for the Tribune-Review.

During Tuesday’s game, Madden will do a meet-and-greet, talk hockey and answer “pretty much anything people have questions about,” said Daniel Leo, 50, of Leechburg, who co-owns Leo’s Sports Page with his wife, Brenda Leo.

Customers can expect typical bar fare like hot wings and local creations, including homemade soups and a California chicken sandwich by Brenda Leo and top-seller “The Jagoff Burger,” which comes with grilled onions, pickles, barbecue sauce and pepperjack cheese.

“I think people order it mostly because of the name,” Daniel Leo said. “We kind of yinzer’ed the menu up a little.”

Since taking ownership of the sports bar and restaurant last February, the Leos knocked out a wall to make room for a large dance floor similar to one that anchored the same space in the 1980s.

“We’re trying to get it back to its old glory,” Daniel Leo said.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .