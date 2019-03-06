Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Former Tarentum mayor Magnetta to be honored at Riverview Memorial Park | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Former Tarentum mayor Magnetta to be honored at Riverview Memorial Park

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 11:38 a.m
842162_web1_vnd-magnettaservices-070418
Submitted
Carl J. Magnetta Jr.

26 minutes ago

Former Tarentum Mayor Carl Magnetta Jr. will be honored at a memorial service in April.

Magnetta, 79, died July 1. He had been in public office in his hometown for 30 years, most recently as mayor from 2009 through 2017.

The borough’s Recreation Board is planning the service for Saturday, April 13 at Riverview Memorial Park. It is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to noon.

A bronze plaque on a stand will be dedicated to Magnetta during the service. The board is asking to use a section of the park near the Worth Street entrance.

The Worth Street entrance is near the park’s band shell, which was named the Carl Magnetta Jr. Memorial Amphitheater during festivities in September.

Borough Council will consider the board’s requests to use the park and place the memorial when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the borough building, 318 E. Second Ave.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

