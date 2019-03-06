Former Tarentum mayor Magnetta to be honored at Riverview Memorial Park

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Former Tarentum Mayor Carl Magnetta Jr. will be honored at a memorial service in April.

Magnetta, 79, died July 1. He had been in public office in his hometown for 30 years, most recently as mayor from 2009 through 2017.

The borough’s Recreation Board is planning the service for Saturday, April 13 at Riverview Memorial Park. It is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to noon.

A bronze plaque on a stand will be dedicated to Magnetta during the service. The board is asking to use a section of the park near the Worth Street entrance.

The Worth Street entrance is near the park’s band shell, which was named the Carl Magnetta Jr. Memorial Amphitheater during festivities in September.

Borough Council will consider the board’s requests to use the park and place the memorial when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the borough building, 318 E. Second Ave.

