Missing woman found safe, police say

A woman missing from Kittanning was found safe and sound in Lawrence County, according to police.

Katie L. Stoner, 27, went to the New Castle police station Monday night to let people know she was OK, Kittanning Borough Police Officer Greg Koprivnak said early Tuesday.

She had been missing since 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“She was urged to basically go speak with the New Castle police department and she did that,” Koprivnak said.

Koprivnak said Stoner contacted her ex-boyfriend, John Eugene Colbert, and he went to Kittanning and got her. Police believe the two of them went to the New Castle area.

“She reached out to this guy, he showed up and picked her up in town and she spent the last several days with him,” Koprivnak said. “She has no cell phone. She’s not in contact with social media. She was unaware that people were looking for her like we were.”

New Castle police said they conducted numerous interviews and traffic stops in an attempt to find Stoner, and were successful.

Stoner voluntarily went to the New Castle police station. New Castle police said she was unharmed and staying at a New Castle residence.

The case is closed and no foul play is suspected, Kittanning Borough police said.

