New Brighton CPA will do Tarentum Borough audits

Tarentum Borough’s new auditor submitted a bid that is well below one filed by the long-time auditor and another CPA, officials say.

Borough Manager Michael Nestico said Mark C. Turnley CPA’s bid was $10,500 to perform all of the the borough’s audits.

That was more than $9,000 less than the other bids.

“His firm specializes in municipal audits,” Nestico said.

The most recent auditor, Rich Hill of Tarentum, and a Pittsburgh firm each bid $19,900 to do the same work, according to Nestico.

“He isn’t from Tarentum, but Hill said it’s a good firm,” Nestico said.

Turnley’s office is in New Brighton.

Officials voted unanimously to hire Turnley.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .