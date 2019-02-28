New Kensington native to be honored for teaching career in Colorado

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A New Kensington native now living in Colorado will receive an award Saturday honoring her career as a teacher.

Jamie D. Johnson will receive The Education Center’s Lifetime Educator of the Year 30 Year’s award during a banquet Saturday.

Johnson, who still has relatives in the area, was born in New Kensington to Frances “Fanny” Bradley and Croshin Douglas Tripps. She was raised in Arnold and graduated from Valley High School in 1973.

She’s taught at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she also earned her education degrees and also taught at DuBois Area High School in Pennsylvania.

She moved west in 1997 and has been a business education teacher in Sterling, Colo., since 2017.

The Education Center is a nonprofit organization based in Colorado that is made up of veteran educators who promote and advocate for excellence in education.

