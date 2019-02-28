Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
New Kensington native to be honored for teaching career in Colorado | TribLIVE.com
Education

New Kensington native to be honored for teaching career in Colorado

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson | Thursday, February 28, 2019 3:42 p.m
Jamie Johnson

A New Kensington native now living in Colorado will receive an award Saturday honoring her career as a teacher.

Jamie D. Johnson will receive The Education Center’s Lifetime Educator of the Year 30 Year’s award during a banquet Saturday.

Johnson, who still has relatives in the area, was born in New Kensington to Frances “Fanny” Bradley and Croshin Douglas Tripps. She was raised in Arnold and graduated from Valley High School in 1973.

She’s taught at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she also earned her education degrees and also taught at DuBois Area High School in Pennsylvania.

She moved west in 1997 and has been a business education teacher in Sterling, Colo., since 2017.

The Education Center is a nonprofit organization based in Colorado that is made up of veteran educators who promote and advocate for excellence in education.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

